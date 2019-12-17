Christian Doidge: Bolton and Forest Green reach agreement over collapsed transfer

Christian Doidge scored one goal in 17 games for Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers and Forest Green Rovers have reached an agreement over the transfer of Christian Doidge, which fell through last season.

The forward joined Bolton on loan, with the deal set to be made permanent in January 2019, but the move collapsed as the club could not afford the £1m fee.

Doidge, 27, then returned to Rovers for the rest of the season before joining Hibernian for £250,000 in the summer.

The two clubs agreed the deal, which is undisclosed, at a meeting on Tuesday.

Bolton chairman Sharon Brittan met with Rovers chairman Dale Vince as part of a "fact finding mission" which resulted in the deal being struck.

The collapse of the transfer led to a war of words between Dale and then Bolton chairman Ken Anderson, leading to Rovers recalling the Welshman.