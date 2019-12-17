Football gossip: Pogba, Haaland, Ronaldo, Havertz, Zaha

Manchester United will not allow France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, to leave the club in January. (Mail)

United are confident they can sign Red Bull Salzburg and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland in a £76m deal in January - if they agree to loan him back to Salzburg until the end of the season. (Sun)

But Red Bull Leipzig have also made an offer for 19-year-old Haaland. (Kicker, via Mail)

Carlo Ancelotti will keep Everton interim manager Duncan Ferguson on his coaching staff if he is made Toffees boss. (Telegraph)

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has suggested the 34-year-old Portugal forward could finish his career at Juventus. (Sky Sports, via Goal)

Manchester City have outbid Manchester United in order to sign Barcelona's teenage left-back Juan Larios, 16, in January. (Record)

Real Betis expect Tottenham to take up the purchase option in Giovani lo Celso's loan contract. The 23-year-old Argentina midfielder joined Spurs from the Spanish club in August. (Estadio Deportivo - in Spanish)

Barcelona have no intention of signing Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 28. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Premier League sides Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea have been dealt a blow as Germany winger Kai Havertz, 20, wants to stay at Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. (Sky Sports)

Crystal Palace will hold firm on their £80m valuation of Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 27, during the January transfer window. (Mail)

Former Newcastle and Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez, who is now manager of Chinese side Dalian Yifang, says he will return to the Premier League one day. (The Athletic - subscription required)

West Ham and Switzerland striker Albian Ajeti, 22, says he is open to a loan move away from the Hammers in January. (Sky Sports)

Sheffield United are interested in signing Everton's 23-year-old English defender Mason Holgate on loan. (The Star)