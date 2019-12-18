Italian Serie A
Sampdoria0Juventus1

Sampdoria v Juventus

Line-ups

Sampdoria

  • 1Audero
  • 21Murillo
  • 25Ferrari
  • 15Colley
  • 29Murru
  • 12Depaoli
  • 18Thorsby
  • 7Linetty
  • 14Jankto
  • 11Ramírez
  • 17Caprari

Substitutes

  • 3Augello
  • 5Chabot
  • 10Rigoni
  • 19Regini
  • 20Maroni
  • 22Seculin
  • 23Gabbiadini
  • 26Léris
  • 27Quagliarella
  • 30Falcone
  • 31Pompetti

Juventus

  • 77Buffon
  • 13Danilo
  • 28Demiral
  • 19Bonucci
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 25Rabiot
  • 5Pjanic
  • 10Dybala
  • 14Matuidi
  • 21Higuaín
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 4de Ligt
  • 8Ramsey
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 20Pjaca
  • 23Can
  • 24Rugani
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 37Perin
  • 39Portanova
Referee:
Gianluca Rocchi

Match Stats

Home TeamSampdoriaAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home21%
Away79%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Omar Colley.

Offside, Sampdoria. Gastón Ramírez tries a through ball, but Gianluca Caprari is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Sampdoria 0, Juventus 1. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Sandro.

Attempt missed. Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jeison Murillo with a cross.

Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).

Alex Ferrari (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Sandro with a cross.

Hand ball by Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus).

Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria).

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Omar Colley.

Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).

Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Wednesday 18th December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus17133130161442
2Inter Milan16123132141839
3Lazio16113238162236
4Roma1695229161332
5Cagliari1685332211129
6Atalanta1684438251328
7Parma167362319424
8Napoli165652521421
9Torino166372124-321
10AC Milan166371619-321
11Bologna165472427-319
12Hellas Verona165471720-319
13Fiorentina164572024-417
14Sassuolo154472627-116
15Lecce163672032-1215
16Udinese164391127-1615
17Sampdoria1743101326-1315
18Brescia1541101426-1213
19Genoa162591731-1411
20SPAL1623111025-159
