Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
Sampdoria v Juventus
-
Line-ups
Sampdoria
- 1Audero
- 21Murillo
- 25Ferrari
- 15Colley
- 29Murru
- 12Depaoli
- 18Thorsby
- 7Linetty
- 14Jankto
- 11Ramírez
- 17Caprari
Substitutes
- 3Augello
- 5Chabot
- 10Rigoni
- 19Regini
- 20Maroni
- 22Seculin
- 23Gabbiadini
- 26Léris
- 27Quagliarella
- 30Falcone
- 31Pompetti
Juventus
- 77Buffon
- 13Danilo
- 28Demiral
- 19Bonucci
- 12Lobo Silva
- 25Rabiot
- 5Pjanic
- 10Dybala
- 14Matuidi
- 21Higuaín
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 4de Ligt
- 8Ramsey
- 11Douglas Costa
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 20Pjaca
- 23Can
- 24Rugani
- 31Pinsoglio
- 33Bernardeschi
- 37Perin
- 39Portanova
- Referee:
- Gianluca Rocchi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home21%
- Away79%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Omar Colley.
Offside, Sampdoria. Gastón Ramírez tries a through ball, but Gianluca Caprari is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Sampdoria 0, Juventus 1. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Sandro.
Attempt missed. Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jeison Murillo with a cross.
Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).
Alex Ferrari (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Sandro with a cross.
Hand ball by Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus).
Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria).
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Omar Colley.
Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).
Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.