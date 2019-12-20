German Bundesliga
Hoffenheim0B Dortmund1

1899 Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund

Line-ups

Hoffenheim

  • 1Baumann
  • 16Rudy
  • 6Nordtveit
  • 21Hübner
  • 29Skov
  • 18SamassékouSubstituted forAdamyanat 45'minutes
  • 11Grillitsch
  • 8Geiger
  • 27Kramaric
  • 9Bebou
  • 14Baumgartner

Substitutes

  • 3Kaderábek
  • 4Bicakcic
  • 5Stafylidis
  • 12Pentke
  • 22Vogt
  • 23Adamyan
  • 25Akpoguma
  • 31Ribeiro dos Santos
  • 37Locadia

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 16AkanjiBooked at 25mins
  • 15HummelsSubstituted forPiszczekat 45'minutes
  • 2Zagadou
  • 5Hakimi
  • 33Weigl
  • 19Brandt
  • 14Schulz
  • 23T HazardSubstituted forBruun Larsenat 45'minutes
  • 10Götze
  • 7Sancho

Substitutes

  • 9Alcácer
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 18Balerdi
  • 22Morey
  • 26Piszczek
  • 34Bruun Larsen
  • 35Hitz
  • 37Raschl
Referee:
Felix Zwayer

Match Stats

Home TeamHoffenheimAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home5
Away9
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

Dennis Geiger (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund).

Attempt saved. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

Foul by Benjamin Hübner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ihlas Bebou (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund).

Foul by Dennis Geiger (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Christoph Baumgartner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ihlas Bebou.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jacob Bruun Larsen replaces Thorgan Hazard.

Second Half

Second Half begins TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 0, Borussia Dortmund 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Lukasz Piszczek replaces Mats Hummels because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Sargis Adamyan replaces Diadie Samassékou.

Half Time

First Half ends, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 0, Borussia Dortmund 1.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Håvard Nordtveit.

Attempt blocked. Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dan-Axel Zagadou.

Attempt blocked. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dan-Axel Zagadou.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Robert Skov.

Foul by Robert Skov (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).

Diadie Samassékou (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Oliver Baumann.

Attempt saved. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Mario Götze.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Oliver Baumann.

Attempt saved. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Brandt with a through ball.

Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christoph Baumgartner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Foul by Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund).

Dennis Geiger (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Benjamin Hübner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Foul by Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund).

Håvard Nordtveit (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ihlas Bebou (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Robert Skov (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Booking

Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig16104245192634
2B Mgladbach16111433181534
3B Dortmund1796241221933
4Bayern Munich1693444222230
5Schalke168532719829
6Freiburg167452521425
7B Leverkusen167452221125
8Wolfsburg166641816224
9Hoffenheim177372328-524
10Augsburg166552728-123
11Union Berlin166281922-320
12Frankfurt165382627-118
13Hertha Berlin165382229-718
14Mainz1660102538-1318
15Köln1642101832-1414
16Werder Bremen163582340-1714
17Düsseldorf1633101635-1912
18Paderborn1623111835-179
