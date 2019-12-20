Italian Serie A
Fiorentina19:45Roma
Venue: Artemio Franchi, Italy

Fiorentina v Roma

Line-ups

Fiorentina

  • 69Dragowski
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 20Pezzella
  • 22Cáceres
  • 21Lirola
  • 78Pulgar
  • 5Badelj
  • 8Castrovilli
  • 29Chagas Estevao
  • 10Boateng
  • 28Vlahovic

Substitutes

  • 1Terracciano
  • 6Ranieri
  • 9Abreu dos Santos
  • 11Sottil
  • 15Cristóforo
  • 16Eysseric
  • 17Ceccherini
  • 18Ghezzal
  • 23Venuti
  • 24Benassi
  • 27Zurkowski
  • 79Cerofolini

Roma

  • 13López
  • 24Florenzi
  • 23Mancini
  • 6Smalling
  • 11Kolarov
  • 42Diawara
  • 21Veretout
  • 22Zaniolo
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 8Perotti
  • 9Dzeko

Substitutes

  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 15Cetin
  • 17Ünder
  • 19N Kalinic
  • 20Fazio
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 45Cardinali
  • 48Antonucci
  • 63Cerantola Fuzato
  • 77Mkhitaryan
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 20th December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus17133131171442
2Inter Milan16123132141839
3Lazio16113238162236
4Roma1695229161332
5Cagliari1685332211129
6Atalanta1684438251328
7Parma167362319424
8Napoli165652521421
9Torino166372124-321
10AC Milan166371619-321
11Sassuolo165472827119
12Bologna165472427-319
13Hellas Verona165471720-319
14Fiorentina164572024-417
15Lecce163672032-1215
16Udinese164391127-1615
17Sampdoria1743101427-1315
18Brescia1641111428-1413
19Genoa162591731-1411
20SPAL1623111025-159
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories