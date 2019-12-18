Scottish Gossip: Kilmarnock, Livingston, Rangers, Hearts, Celtic, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Angelo Alessio was driven out of Kilmarnock by a revolt from players whose strained relationship with the manager reached breaking point when he talked tactics in Italian with coach Massimo Donati in front of them. (Daily Record)

Former Kilmarnock assistant boss Billy Brown, now head of the League Managers Association in Scotland, says Angelo Alessio has been harshly treated by the Rugby Park club and deserved more time. (Daily Express, print edition)

Livingston boss Gary Holt, a former Kilmarnock captain, is the early frontrunner to replace Angelo Alessio at Rugby Park. (Scotsman, subscription required)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has broken a Uefa record with his 14 goals the most ever scored by a player in European competition before Christmas. (Scotsman, subscription required)

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel has decided he needs to strengthen the squad in January because of uncertainty over when injured players such as Steven Naismith and John Souttar will return. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Kris Ajer is "the next big thing" and could be the latest player to leave Celtic for a lucrative move to the Premier League, says fellow Norwegian and former Liverpool star John Arne Riise. (Herald, print edition)

New Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has revealed his predecessor Stewart Milne regularly put his own money into the club just so they could pay bills. (Daily Star, print edition)

Atlanta United president Darren Eales has confirmed that Jon Gallagher, whose loan deal from the MLS club is up next month, will remain at Aberdeen for the rest of the season. (Daily Express, print edition)