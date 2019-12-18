Simone Magill: Euro 2021 qualification still the aim says NI striker

Magill scored Northern Ireland's opener when they drew with Wales at Rodney Parade in September

Northern Ireland women's striker Simone Magill says a Euro 2021 berth is still a realistic aspiration for her side.

Home and away fixtures against Belarus and the Faroe Islands await Northern Ireland, who sit fourth in Group C, when qualifying resumes in spring.

"As a group we're actually talking about the possibility of potentially qualifying which is something that we haven't really discussed," said Magill.

"It would be remiss of me not to feel optimistic."

Northern Ireland are without a win after four matches having lost twice to leaders Norway, however they collected two draws against Wales who sit 22 places above them in the world rankings.

With four wins from four, Norway are favourites to secure top spot and automatic qualification for the tournament, which will be held in England.

With a second place finish guaranteeing a play-off berth, Northern Ireland must make up the six-point gap that currently separates them from Wales in second.

"When everybody looked at who we got and how we started off, people probably completely wrote us off and said we wouldn't get anything from those games," Magill said.

"Obviously (qualification) is massively dependant on other results as well, but all we can do it go and win our games.

"The fact that we are talking about that possibility shows how far we have come in a short space of time."

Pathways emerging for young footballers

Magill joined Everton Ladies in 2013 and was rewarded with a new three-year deal in summer having been named player of the season in their last Women's Super League campaign.

The striker is one of only a handful of players in the Northern Ireland set-up to be plying her trade full-time, with winger Rachel Furness the only NI international currently in the WSL.

"In terms of investment and exposure, the game definitely has improved," reflected Magill.

Magill's Everton currently sit fourth in the WSL and defeated Liverpool at Anfield last month

"When I was young it wasn't even a possibility that you could be a full-time professional."

"There are pathways now in place for young girls to kind of get into senior international football and then some into the professional game.

"Whenever I was growing up those pathways weren't in place and I had to figure out my own route.

"Hopefully in a couple of years we will start to see the benefits of those pathways and that investment by producing more young girls coming through."