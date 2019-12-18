Euro 2020: Scottish government implement ban on ticket touts

Hampden will host four matches at the Euro 2020 finals

Ticket touts at Euro 2020 face a fine of up to £5,000 under new legislation passed by the Scottish government.

MSPs voted unanimously in favour of the Uefa European Championship (Scotland) Bill on Tuesday.

It bans the resale of tickets for next summer's finals in excess of face value or with a view to making a profit.

Glasgow is one of 12 host cities at Euro 2020, with Hampden staging three group matches and a last-16 tie from 15 to 30 June.

Scotland face Israel in a play-off semi-final in March as they attempt to end a 22-year absence from major tournaments.