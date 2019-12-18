Ex-Morocco midfielder Adil Ramzi joins PSV coaching staff

Former Morocco international Adil Ramzi played for Dutch club PSV Eindhoven where he is now coaching

Former Morocco international Adil Ramzi has joined the coaching staff at Dutch club PSV Eindhoven until the end of the season.

The 42-year-old has been promoted from coaching the youth team to work as part of new first team coach Ernest Faber's team.

Faber was appointed on Monday as interim boss to replace Marc van Bommel, who was sacked earlier in the day.

Ramzi, who is a former PSV player, has been working as a youth coach at the club for the past four years.

"Even with interim technical staff you try to make a good combination with coaches with different profiles," explains technical manager John de Jong.

"With his background, Adil adds specific knowledge and expertise that we can use well. We are happy that he wants to help us. "

As well as playing at PSV Ramzi also had stints at several other Dutch clubs including Willem ll, Twente, AZ Alkmaar, Utrecht and Roda JC Kerkrade.

He had begun his career in Morocco at Kawkab Marrakech and went onto play 39 times for the Atlas Lions scoring goal five times between 1998 and 2007.

Ramzi was part of Morocco's squads at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2000, 2002.