Sean Morrison: Cardiff City appeal against red card fails

Sean Morrison makes a point to referee Tony Harrington before being sent off against Leeds

Cardiff City have failed in an appeal against Sean Morrison's sending off against Leeds.

The Bluebirds captain received a red card for a challenge on striker Eddie Nketiah in the closing stages of their dramatic 3-3 draw at Elland Road.

Manager Neil Harris hinted he would try and overturn the decision, claiming the foul was not dangerous.

But an FA panel agreed with referee Tony Harrington, resulting in the defender receiving a three-game ban.

It means the Championship side will be without Morrison for Saturday's visit of third-placed Preston, as well the Boxing Day home fixture with Millwall and the trip to Sheffield Wednesday three days later.

Cardiff could also be without fellow centre-back Aden Flint, with the club assessing the groin injury he picked up in the draw with Leeds.

If Flint is unavailable to face Preston, it could open the door for the return of Sol Bamba who is yet to figure under Harris and has made one substitute appearance this season since recovering from the serious knee injury he suffered in March.