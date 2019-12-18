Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker 'proud' of European goals record

Alfredo Morelos' goal against Young Boys - his 14th in the Europa League this term - secured Rangers' last-32 place

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos says it is a "proud moment" to have set a European scoring record.

The Colombian's 14-goal haul in the Europa League this season is the most a player has netted before Christmas in European club competition.

Morelos is four shy of the highest total for a full European campaign, set by compatriot Radamel Falcao in helping Porto win the 2010-11 Europa League.

"It is amazing to find out that I have broken this record," Morelos, 23, said.

"But of course it wouldn't be possible without all of my team-mates helping me. To score for Rangers is always really meaningful to me and I love playing in big European matches here."

Morelos finished the qualifying rounds and group phase as top scorer with eight and six goals respectively across 14 matches as Rangers secured a last-32 place.

He has netted 27 times in 33 appearances across all competitions for Rangers this season.

"Alfredo has been in fantastic form for us both in the league and especially in the Europa League," said manager Steven Gerrard.

"To be so close to taking the overall record from his countryman and idol Falcao is a real achievement and we congratulate him."