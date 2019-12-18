David Kasumu: MK Dons midfielder extends deal beyond end of the season

David Kasumu scored his first career goal against AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Cup

Midfielder David Kasumu has signed a new undisclosed terms deal with MK Dons to extend his current contract beyond the end of the season.

Kasumu, 20, has been with the League One club since the age of 13, and made 26 appearances in total for the first-team squad, scoring twice.

The London-born player, who has also featured at full-back, made his debut in the 2016-17 season.

"He deserves this new contract," boss Russell Martin told the club website.

"He's been excellent this season, and since I've taken over he's been brilliant in terms of his application and his improvement."