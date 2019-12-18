Football gossip: Arteta, Ancelotti, Eriksen, Werner, Osimhen

Manchester City are demanding £1m from Arsenal to release assistant Mikel Arteta from his contract - the Gunners want to name their former Spanish midfielder as their new manager. (Mail)

Carlo Ancelotti is set to be named Everton manager after signing an £11.5m-a-year deal. (Mirror)

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has claimed the club are not "scared" of selling Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen, 27, to a domestic rival in January. (Evening Standard)

Liverpool are set to snub a January swoop for German RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, 23, after agreeing a deal to sign Japanese Red Bull Salzburg forward Takumi Minamino, 24. (Star)

Paris St-Germain will line up a move to bring Pep Guardiola to the Parc des Princes to replace Thomas Tuchel. (Le 10 Sport via Daily Mail)

German winger Leroy Sane, 23, wants a move to Bayern Munich and is contemplating leaving Manchester City in January. (Bild via Mirror)

The Abu Dhabi consortium set to take over at Charlton Athletic was questioned by the English Football League over the extent of its links with the owners of Manchester City. (Telegraph)

Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are among a host of clubs monitoring Lille's 20-year-old Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen. (Sky Sports)

Juventus are set to keep hold of Turkish defender Merih Demiral, 21, amid interest from multiple Premier League clubs as well as AC Milan. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo's house was burgled as he prepared for Wednesday's El Clasico. (Cadena SER via Marca)

Spanish midfielder Marcos Llorente, 24, is wanted by clubs this January but Atletico Madrid do not want to sell him. (AS - in Spanish)

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Toulouse's French left-back Mathieu Goncalves, 18. (L'Equipe via Talksport)

Rangers target Mostafa Mohamed has been the subject of two offers from European clubs, but Zamalek want £5m to secure the 22-year-old Egyptian's services. (Daily Record)

Speculation surrounding 29-year-old Welsh midfielder Joe Allen's future at Stoke is expected to intensify as the January window approaches. (Wales Online)