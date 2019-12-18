Match ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 1, FC Bayern München 3.
Freiburg 1-3 Bayern Munich: Two late goals take Bayern up to third in Bundesliga
Bayern Munich scored two goals in injury time to see off Freiburg and move up to third in the Bundesliga.
The visitors went ahead when Robert Lewandowski slid in to score following Alphonso Davies' fine left-wing run.
Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo volleyed in an equaliser from Janik Haberer's pass.
But Bayern, who began the day in fifth, scored in the 92nd minute with Joshua Zirkzee's close-range effort before Serge Gnabry added a third after his first attempt had been blocked.
The victory takes Bayern, who have won the Bundesliga title in each of the previous seven seasons, above Borussia Dortmund and Schalke and leaves them four points behind the top two - leaders RB Leipzig and second-placed Borussia Monchengladbach.
Thomas Muller had hit the post for Bayern in the seventh minute before Lewandowski's 19th league goal of the season gave them the lead in the 16th minute.
A goal from Alassane Plea and a Lars Stindl penalty gave Monchengladbach a 2-0 home win over bottom of the table Paderborn.
Schalke dropped two points away at Wolfsburg in a 1-1 draw. Ozan Kabak had put Schalke ahead but an 82nd-minute equaliser from Wolfsburg's Kevin Mbabu saw it end in a draw.
Cologne moved out of the bottom three as they fought back from 2-0 down to win 4-2 at Eintracht Frankfurt and Hertha Berlin gained only their fifth league win of the season with a 1-0 success at Bayer Leverkusen.
Line-ups
Freiburg
- 26Flekken
- 19Haberer
- 5Gulde
- 23Heintz
- 30Günter
- 8FrantzSubstituted forKwonat 54'minutes
- 27Höfler
- 25Koch
- 32GrifoSubstituted forBorrelloat 76'minutes
- 18Petersen
- 9HölerSubstituted forSchlotterbeckat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Schlotterbeck
- 6Abrashi
- 21Borrello
- 24Itter
- 28Kwon
- 36Keitel
- 40Thiede
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 32Kimmich
- 5Pavard
- 27Alaba
- 19Davies
- 25MüllerBooked at 50minsSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 63'minutes
- 6Thiago AlcántaraBooked at 89mins
- 10CoutinhoSubstituted forZirkzeeat 90'minutes
- 22Gnabry
- 9LewandowskiBooked at 69mins
- 14Perisic
Substitutes
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 16Dajaku
- 17Boateng
- 26Ulreich
- 28Singh
- 33Mai
- 35Zirkzee
- Referee:
- Sascha Stegemann
- Attendance:
- 24,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away10
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 1, FC Bayern München 3.
Goal!
Goal! Sport-Club Freiburg 1, FC Bayern München 3. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thiago.
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Nico Schlotterbeck replaces Lucas Höler.
Goal!
Goal! Sport-Club Freiburg 1, FC Bayern München 2. Joshua Zirkzee (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Brandon Borrello (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nils Petersen with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Joshua Zirkzee replaces Philippe Coutinho.
Booking
Thiago (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Thiago (FC Bayern München).
Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Nils Petersen.
Offside, Sport-Club Freiburg. Dominique Heintz tries a through ball, but Christian Günter is caught offside.
Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.
Attempt blocked. Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brandon Borrello with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by David Alaba.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Ivan Perisic tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Brandon Borrello (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Robin Koch.
Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).
Kwon Chang-Hoon (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Thiago (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brandon Borrello (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Brandon Borrello replaces Vincenzo Grifo.
Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Attempt saved. Vincenzo Grifo (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Manuel Gulde.
Booking
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Mark Flekken.
Attempt saved. Ivan Perisic (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Christian Günter (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Javi Martínez replaces Thomas Müller.
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.
Attempt saved. Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Vincenzo Grifo with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Sport-Club Freiburg 1, FC Bayern München 1. Vincenzo Grifo (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Janik Haberer.
Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.