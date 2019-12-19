Sheffield Wednesday issue claim against EFL over charge relating to sale of Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday spent the summer of 2018 under a transfer embargo

Sheffield Wednesday have issued a claim against the English Football League for allegedly "acting unlawfully" by charging the club over the sale of their ground to owner Dejphon Chansiri.

The Owls sold Hillsborough for about £60m, helping them post a pre-tax profit of £2.5m in 2017-18.

The sale led to charges for trying to avoid breaking spending rules.

Wednesday say they regret that "the EFL refused to agree a sensible procedure for dealing with the dispute".

A statement read: "We have sought to engage with the EFL in order to agree a sensible procedure to resolve the dispute arising from the fact that the club relied upon representations from the EFL in relation to the sale transaction which is the subject of the charges.

"The club regrets that the EFL has so far refused to agree to the club being permitted to make its claim, and refused to agree to a sensible procedure for dealing with the dispute.

"The club will continue to take such steps as it considers necessary to protect and enforce its rights against the EFL and to protect it from unlawful action by the EFL affecting the club and the performance of its team."

The EFL charges, announced in November, relate to "how and when" Hillsborough was sold and its inclusion in the Championship club's 2017-18 accounts.

An EFL spokesperson said: "As a result of the disciplinary proceedings announced last month, it would clearly be inappropriate to provide any additional comment on matters linked to our comprehensive investigation other than to reiterate that, following the review of a large number of documents provided by the club - some of those seen for the first time - evidence came to light to justify the multiple charges of misconduct."

Wednesday have denied the charge, which will be considered by an independent disciplinary commission, and previously said they have proof that "the EFL gave authorisation to the transaction [sale of the ground], and on which authorisation the club understood it could rely".

If found guilty, Wednesday face "any sanction" under EFL regulation 92.2, including a possible points deduction or financial penalty.

The Owls have now said they will not make any further comment.