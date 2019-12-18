Neil Lennon: Celtic win against Hearts 'puts pressure' on rivals

Media playback is not supported on this device Lennon hails 'outstanding performance'

Celtic have put "pressure on the teams around" them by opening up a five-point lead at the summit of the Scottish Premiership, says manager Neil Lennon.

The league leaders beat Hearts 2-0 on Wednesday with goals by Ryan Christie and Olivier Ntcham to move further clear of Rangers, with third-placed Aberdeen a further nine points back.

The Ibrox club, who have a game in hand, visit Hibernian on Friday.

"It puts pressure on the teams around us to win their games," Lennon said.

"I can't ask any more. That's what we set out to do - win the game."

After weathering some early pressure from a Hearts team determined to end a miserable run of five games without a win, Celtic took control.

Christie's 17th of the season sent Lennon's side on their way to a ninth consecutive victory, and Ntcham added their 50th Premiership goal of the season.

Aberdeen, who are 14 points off the pace, are Celtic's next visitors before a trip to face St Mirren on Boxing Day, and then an Old Firm derby at Celtic Park before the winter break.

But the congested Christmas schedule is of little concern to Lennon, who is delighted with his team's consistency.

"It's an outstanding run of form we are in and it was another outstanding performance," he added. "We should've won the game by more. The quality of chances and football was breathtaking.

"It was like the old Hearts, up and at them. It was feisty. We had to earn the right to play, but once the game opened up we got two outstanding goals."