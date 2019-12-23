Championship
Brentford15:00Swansea
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Swansea City

Pontus Jansson
Pontus Jansson has been absent for Brentford with a hip problem
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Thursday

Brentford will check on central defender Pontus Jansson, who missed the draw at West Brom on Saturday with a hip issue.

Winger Sergi Canos and striker Nikos Karelis are both long-term absentees with serious knee injuries.

Loanees Ben Wilmot and Sam Surridge are to have fitness tests for Swansea City with muscle tightness.

Wales international Declan John rolled his ankle in training and is also a fitness doubt.

Match facts

  • Brentford are looking to complete a league double over Swansea for the first time since the 1974-75 campaign.
  • Swansea lost their last league match against Brentford in October, having won each of their past five games against them prior to that.
  • Brentford's last home win against Swansea in all competitions was on Boxing Day in 2005, winning 2-1 under Martin Allen - they've lost their last three against them at Griffin Park.
  • Swansea have lost their last three Boxing Day league matches, scoring just once and conceding 10 goals.
  • Brentford have won eight of their past 12 league games (D1 L3), winning their past four in a row at Griffin Park.
  • Since the start of last season, Said Benrahma has provided more assists than any other Brentford player in the Championship (19), assisting two of the Bees' past four goals.

Thursday 26th December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom23148146242250
2Leeds23145436152147
3Sheff Wed23116634201439
4Fulham23115735251038
5Preston2311573527838
6Brentford23114834181637
7Swansea2310763027337
8Bristol City239863433135
9Nottm Forest229762823534
10Blackburn2210483028234
11Hull239683731633
12Cardiff238963432233
13Millwall238962930-133
14QPR239593744-732
15Birmingham2384112434-1028
16Reading2275102827126
17Derby236892131-1026
18Charlton2367103032-225
19Huddersfield2367102635-925
20Middlesbrough235992132-1124
21Luton2362152847-1920
22Barnsley2347123146-1519
23Stoke2353152537-1218
24Wigan2246122035-1518
