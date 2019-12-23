Championship
Middlesbrough15:00Huddersfield
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Huddersfield Town

Britt Assombalonga
Britt Assombalonga has scored six goals for Middlesbrough this season
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Thursday

Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga is again doubtful with an ankle injury.

His last appearance was against Charlton on 7 December, and has been one of several key recent absentees including keeper Darren Randolph.

Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley is confident of getting a "couple" of his injured players back.

Tommy Elphick, Alex Pritchard, Fraizer Campbell, Collin Quaner and Lewis O'Brien have all been absent of late.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough have won six of their last seven home games against Huddersfield Town in all competitions, drawing the other in October 2013.
  • Huddersfield have won one of their last 15 games against Middlesbrough in all competitions (W1 D3 L11), a 2-1 win in March 2013.
  • Middlesbrough and Huddersfield haven't faced on Boxing Day since 1997, with Middlesbrough winning 1-0 via a Kevin Gray own goal.
  • Middlesbrough have won three of their last six league games (D1 L2), more than they'd won in their previous 17 games this season (W2 D8 L7).
  • Huddersfield have found the back of the net in each of their last 12 away league games since a 0-5 defeat to Liverpool in April. They last had a longer such scoring streak in August 2011 (15 games).
  • Middlesbrough have won six of their last seven home league games on Boxing Day, although they lost in their last such game in 2018 vs Sheffield Wednesday.

Thursday 26th December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom23148146242250
2Leeds23145436152147
3Sheff Wed23116634201439
4Fulham23115735251038
5Preston2311573527838
6Brentford23114834181637
7Swansea2310763027337
8Bristol City239863433135
9Nottm Forest229762823534
10Blackburn2210483028234
11Hull239683731633
12Cardiff238963432233
13Millwall238962930-133
14QPR239593744-732
15Birmingham2384112434-1028
16Reading2275102827126
17Derby236892131-1026
18Charlton2367103032-225
19Huddersfield2367102635-925
20Middlesbrough235992132-1124
21Luton2362152847-1920
22Barnsley2347123146-1519
23Stoke2353152537-1218
24Wigan2246122035-1518
