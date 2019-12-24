Championship
Stoke15:00Sheff Wed
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Sheffield Wednesday

James McClean
James McClean sustained a hamstring injury in Friday's loss at Middlesbrough
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Thursday

Stoke will check on full-back Stephen Ward (back) and winger James McClean (hamstring) before the visit of Sheffield Wednesday.

The Potters will start the match bottom of the Championship table after Wigan's draw at Blackburn on Monday.

Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher missed Sunday's win over Bristol City because of illness, but may return.

Sam Hutchinson is back after a two-match suspension for the Owls, who are third after a five-game unbeaten run.

Match facts

  • Stoke are winless in seven league games against Sheffield Wednesday (D4 L3) since a victory back in November 2005.
  • Sheffield Wednesday haven't completed a league double over Stoke since the 1952-53 campaign.
  • This is Stoke's first home league match on Boxing Day since 2015, when they won 2-0 against Manchester United in the Premier League.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have won their last five league matches on Boxing Day, and haven't conceded a goal in any of their last seven matches played on that day.
  • Stoke have won only once in their last six Championship matches (W1 D1 L4), losing last time out, despite taking the lead vs Middlesbrough.
  • Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan was the match-winner for the Owls last time out, netting from the spot vs Bristol City - he hasn't scored in consecutive league games since April.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom23148146242250
2Leeds23145436152147
3Sheff Wed23116634201439
4Fulham23115735251038
5Preston2311573527838
6Brentford23114834181637
7Swansea2310763027337
8Blackburn2310583028235
9Bristol City239863433135
10Nottm Forest229762823534
11Hull239683731633
12Cardiff238963432233
13Millwall238962930-133
14QPR239593744-732
15Birmingham2384112434-1028
16Reading2275102827126
17Derby236892131-1026
18Charlton2367103032-225
19Huddersfield2367102635-925
20Middlesbrough235992132-1124
21Luton2362152847-1920
22Barnsley2347123146-1519
23Wigan2347122035-1519
24Stoke2353152537-1218
View full Championship table

Top Stories