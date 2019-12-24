Stoke City v Sheffield Wednesday
Stoke will check on full-back Stephen Ward (back) and winger James McClean (hamstring) before the visit of Sheffield Wednesday.
The Potters will start the match bottom of the Championship table after Wigan's draw at Blackburn on Monday.
Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher missed Sunday's win over Bristol City because of illness, but may return.
Sam Hutchinson is back after a two-match suspension for the Owls, who are third after a five-game unbeaten run.
Match facts
- Stoke are winless in seven league games against Sheffield Wednesday (D4 L3) since a victory back in November 2005.
- Sheffield Wednesday haven't completed a league double over Stoke since the 1952-53 campaign.
- This is Stoke's first home league match on Boxing Day since 2015, when they won 2-0 against Manchester United in the Premier League.
- Sheffield Wednesday have won their last five league matches on Boxing Day, and haven't conceded a goal in any of their last seven matches played on that day.
- Stoke have won only once in their last six Championship matches (W1 D1 L4), losing last time out, despite taking the lead vs Middlesbrough.
- Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan was the match-winner for the Owls last time out, netting from the spot vs Bristol City - he hasn't scored in consecutive league games since April.