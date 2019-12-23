Championship
Barnsley15:00West Brom
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v West Bromwich Albion

Conor Chaplin
Conor Chaplin has scored seven goals in seven games to help lift Barnsley off the bottom of the Championship
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Thursday

Barnsley head coach Gerhard Struber has a fully-fit squad to choose from as his side chase a third straight victory.

Midfielder Luke Thomas is pushing for a start after making an impact off the bench in the Tykes' previous two wins.

Championship leaders West Brom may recall Ahmed Hegazi to their squad after he missed the draw with Brentford following a training ground incident.

Albion, who are unbeaten in 13 games, could have Grady Diangana (back) and Kieran Gibbs (hamstring) fit again.

Match facts

  • Barnsley have lost none of their last 17 home league matches against West Bromwich Albion (W9 D8), a run stretching back to 1948.
  • West Brom are winless in four league matches against Barnsley (D2 L2) since beating them 2-0 in September 2007.
  • Barnsley and West Brom last met on Boxing Day in the Football League back in 1930, with Albion winning 5-0.
  • West Brom have won just one of their last 12 away league matches on Boxing Day (W1 D3 L8), a 2-1 win in 2012 against QPR.
  • Barnsley are looking to win three consecutive Championship matches for the first time since September 2016.
  • Barnsley's Conor Chaplin has scored seven goals in his last seven league games, after failing to net in his previous 11.

Thursday 26th December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom23148146242250
2Leeds23145436152147
3Sheff Wed23116634201439
4Fulham23115735251038
5Preston2311573527838
6Brentford23114834181637
7Swansea2310763027337
8Bristol City239863433135
9Nottm Forest229762823534
10Blackburn2210483028234
11Hull239683731633
12Cardiff238963432233
13Millwall238962930-133
14QPR239593744-732
15Birmingham2384112434-1028
16Reading2275102827126
17Derby236892131-1026
18Charlton2367103032-225
19Huddersfield2367102635-925
20Middlesbrough235992132-1124
21Luton2362152847-1920
22Barnsley2347123146-1519
23Stoke2353152537-1218
24Wigan2246122035-1518
View full Championship table

