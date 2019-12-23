Barnsley v West Bromwich Albion
-
- From the section Championship
Barnsley head coach Gerhard Struber has a fully-fit squad to choose from as his side chase a third straight victory.
Midfielder Luke Thomas is pushing for a start after making an impact off the bench in the Tykes' previous two wins.
Championship leaders West Brom may recall Ahmed Hegazi to their squad after he missed the draw with Brentford following a training ground incident.
Albion, who are unbeaten in 13 games, could have Grady Diangana (back) and Kieran Gibbs (hamstring) fit again.
Match facts
- Barnsley have lost none of their last 17 home league matches against West Bromwich Albion (W9 D8), a run stretching back to 1948.
- West Brom are winless in four league matches against Barnsley (D2 L2) since beating them 2-0 in September 2007.
- Barnsley and West Brom last met on Boxing Day in the Football League back in 1930, with Albion winning 5-0.
- West Brom have won just one of their last 12 away league matches on Boxing Day (W1 D3 L8), a 2-1 win in 2012 against QPR.
- Barnsley are looking to win three consecutive Championship matches for the first time since September 2016.
- Barnsley's Conor Chaplin has scored seven goals in his last seven league games, after failing to net in his previous 11.