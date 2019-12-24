Hull City v Nottingham Forest
- From the section Championship
Striker Tom Eaves could return to the Hull squad for the Boxing Day game against Nottingham Forest after recovering from a head injury.
Josh Magennis (hamstring), Norbert Balogh (calf), Jon Toral (knee) and Kevin Stewart (foot) remain sidelined.
Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has no new injury concerns following Saturday's defeat at Huddersfield.
And he could be boosted by the return of Carl Jenkinson and Samba Sow, while Yohan Benalouane will be assessed.
Forest have not won any of their past five games, but are 10th in the table, just three points outside the play-off places, while Hull are 11th, a point further back.
Match facts
- Hull have collected just one point in their past four home league matches against Nottingham Forest (D1 L3), losing the past two in a row.
- The away side has won seven of the past nine league meetings between Hull and Nottingham Forest, with Hull winning 2-1 earlier this season at the City Ground.
- Hull and Nottingham Forest have met three times previously in league football on Boxing Day, with Forest winning each match in 1952, 1955 and 1974.
- Nottingham Forest are winless in their past 11 away league games played on Boxing Day (D4 L7) since a 2-1 win over Spurs in 1991.
- Nottingham Forest are winless in five Championship matches (D2 L3), since a 4-0 win away at QPR in November.
- Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Hull's Jarrod Bowen has been directly involved in 61 league goals (51 goals, 10 assists), more than any other Championship player.