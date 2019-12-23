Luton Town v Fulham

From the section

Simon Sluga made his first start since October in the defeat by Swansea at the weekend

Luton boss Graeme Jones could retain faith with Simon Sluga in goal despite the possibility of James Shea returning to fitness for the Boxing Day game.

Shea missed the weekend defeat by Swansea through concussion, and his return will depend on the result of protocols around head injuries.

Fulham defender Denis Odoi is suspended as he completes a three-game ban.

Midfielders Harrison Reed and Bobby Decordova-Reid returned from injury in Saturday's 2-1 win over Leeds.

Match facts