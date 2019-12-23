Championship
Luton15:00Fulham
Venue: Kenilworth Road

Luton Town v Fulham

Simon Sluga
Simon Sluga made his first start since October in the defeat by Swansea at the weekend
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Thursday

Luton boss Graeme Jones could retain faith with Simon Sluga in goal despite the possibility of James Shea returning to fitness for the Boxing Day game.

Shea missed the weekend defeat by Swansea through concussion, and his return will depend on the result of protocols around head injuries.

Fulham defender Denis Odoi is suspended as he completes a three-game ban.

Midfielders Harrison Reed and Bobby Decordova-Reid returned from injury in Saturday's 2-1 win over Leeds.

Match facts

  • Luton have not hosted Fulham for a league game since March 1999, losing 4-0 in a third-tier match.
  • Fulham have won their last three away games against Luton in all competitions, although this is their first visit this century, last playing there in December 1999 in the FA Cup.
  • Luton have won their last two Boxing Day league games, winning 5-0 in 2017 against Swindon and 2-0 last year against Scunthorpe.
  • Luton have lost nine of their last 11 league matches (W2 L9), including losing each of the last three in a row.
  • Fulham have lost back-to-back away league games (1-2 vs Preston and 0-1 vs Brentford) - they last lost three consecutive away Championship matches in February 2015 (4).
  • Since his debut for Fulham in February 2018, Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 40 goals in all competitions, 28 more than any other player at the club.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 26th December 2019

  • LutonLuton Town15:00FulhamFulham
  • LeedsLeeds United17:15PrestonPreston North End
  • BarnsleyBarnsley15:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
  • BlackburnBlackburn Rovers15:00BirminghamBirmingham City
  • BrentfordBrentford15:00SwanseaSwansea City
  • CardiffCardiff City15:00MillwallMillwall
  • CharltonCharlton Athletic15:00Bristol CityBristol City
  • HullHull City15:00Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
  • MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
  • StokeStoke City15:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
  • WiganWigan Athletic15:00DerbyDerby County
  • ReadingReading19:30QPRQueens Park Rangers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom23148146242250
2Leeds23145436152147
3Sheff Wed23116634201439
4Fulham23115735251038
5Preston2311573527838
6Brentford23114834181637
7Swansea2310763027337
8Bristol City239863433135
9Nottm Forest229762823534
10Blackburn2210483028234
11Hull239683731633
12Cardiff238963432233
13Millwall238962930-133
14QPR239593744-732
15Birmingham2384112434-1028
16Reading2275102827126
17Derby236892131-1026
18Charlton2367103032-225
19Huddersfield2367102635-925
20Middlesbrough235992132-1124
21Luton2362152847-1920
22Barnsley2347123146-1519
23Stoke2353152537-1218
24Wigan2246122035-1518
View full Championship table

Top Stories