Charlton Athletic v Bristol City
Charlton's injury crisis shows little sign of abating, with on-loan forward Jonathan Leko being forced off with a knee injury at QPR on Saturday.
The Addicks, who have several senior players sidelined, are without a win in 11 Championship matches.
Bristol City have slipped to eighth, two points off the play-offs, following three successive defeats.
Jay DaSilva is close to a return while Adam Nagy, Niclas Eliasson and Kasey Palmer are pushing for recalls.
Match facts
- Charlton Athletic have never lost consecutive home league matches against Bristol City, having lost 1-0 against them the last time they met back in February 2016.
- Bristol City are looking to complete a league double over Charlton for the first time since the 2008-09 campaign.
- Charlton are without a win in their past 11 league games (D4 L7), drawing each of the past two games. The Addicks last drew three in a row in league competition in September 2016.
- Bristol City have lost their past four away league matches on Boxing Day since a 4-2 win at Watford in 2008.
- Bristol City have lost their past three league games - they haven't lost four in a row since November 2018.
- Since the start of last season, Lyle Taylor has been directly involved in 40 league goals (28 goals, 12 assists) - 12 more than any other Charlton player.