Blackburn Rovers v Birmingham City
-
- From the section Championship
Blackburn will be without top scorer Bradley Dack for the Boxing Day visit of Birmingham as they await the results of a scan on his knee injury.
Dack was stretchered off in the second half of their draw with Wigan and was replaced by substitute Lewis Holtby.
Birmingham boss Pep Clotet will have midfielder Dan Crowley available for the trip to Ewood Park.
He resumed training last week after picking up a hamstring injury in their win at Reading earlier in December.
Match facts
- Blackburn have won none of their last five league matches against Birmingham (D3 L2) since a 2-0 win in March 2016.
- Birmingham haven't completed a league double over Blackburn since the 1950-51 season.
- Blackburn and Birmingham have met on Boxing Day in two previous league meetings, with the last coming in 2000, with Blackburn winning 2-1 on their way to winning promotion that season.
- Birmingham City have won only once in their last nine Championship matches (W1 D3 L5), although that win came on the road versus Reading earlier this month (3-2).
- Blackburn have won just one of their last 10 league matches on Boxing Day (D4 L5), a 2-0 win in League One against Rochdale in 2017.
- Since the start of last season, Lukas Jutkiewicz has had a hand in 30 league goals, more than any other Birmingham player (20 goals, 10 assists).