Blackburn Rovers v Birmingham City

Blackburn will be without top scorer Bradley Dack for the Boxing Day visit of Birmingham as they await the results of a scan on his knee injury.

Dack was stretchered off in the second half of their draw with Wigan and was replaced by substitute Lewis Holtby.

Birmingham boss Pep Clotet will have midfielder Dan Crowley available for the trip to Ewood Park.

He resumed training last week after picking up a hamstring injury in their win at Reading earlier in December.

