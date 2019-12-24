Championship
Blackburn15:00Birmingham
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Birmingham City

Lewis Holtby came on for the injured Bradley Dack in the second half of Blackburn's goalless draw against Wigan on Monday
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Thursday

Blackburn will be without top scorer Bradley Dack for the Boxing Day visit of Birmingham as they await the results of a scan on his knee injury.

Dack was stretchered off in the second half of their draw with Wigan and was replaced by substitute Lewis Holtby.

Birmingham boss Pep Clotet will have midfielder Dan Crowley available for the trip to Ewood Park.

He resumed training last week after picking up a hamstring injury in their win at Reading earlier in December.

Match facts

  • Blackburn have won none of their last five league matches against Birmingham (D3 L2) since a 2-0 win in March 2016.
  • Birmingham haven't completed a league double over Blackburn since the 1950-51 season.
  • Blackburn and Birmingham have met on Boxing Day in two previous league meetings, with the last coming in 2000, with Blackburn winning 2-1 on their way to winning promotion that season.
  • Birmingham City have won only once in their last nine Championship matches (W1 D3 L5), although that win came on the road versus Reading earlier this month (3-2).
  • Blackburn have won just one of their last 10 league matches on Boxing Day (D4 L5), a 2-0 win in League One against Rochdale in 2017.
  • Since the start of last season, Lukas Jutkiewicz has had a hand in 30 league goals, more than any other Birmingham player (20 goals, 10 assists).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom23148146242250
2Leeds23145436152147
3Sheff Wed23116634201439
4Fulham23115735251038
5Preston2311573527838
6Brentford23114834181637
7Swansea2310763027337
8Blackburn2310583028235
9Bristol City239863433135
10Nottm Forest229762823534
11Hull239683731633
12Cardiff238963432233
13Millwall238962930-133
14QPR239593744-732
15Birmingham2384112434-1028
16Reading2275102827126
17Derby236892131-1026
18Charlton2367103032-225
19Huddersfield2367102635-925
20Middlesbrough235992132-1124
21Luton2362152847-1920
22Barnsley2347123146-1519
23Wigan2347122035-1519
24Stoke2353152537-1218
