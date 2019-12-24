Championship
Wigan15:00Derby
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Derby County

Wigan manager Paul Cook
Paul Cook's Wigan side have not won since October but have drawn their past three matches
Wigan boss Paul Cook has no fresh injury concerns following Monday's 0-0 draw with Blackburn Rovers which lifted them off the bottom of the table.

Centre-back Charlie Mulgrew will be assessed after missing the past three matches with a calf injury.

Derby will be without left-back Scott Malone, who is suspended after being sent off in the 3-0 defeat at Reading.

Fellow defender Matt Clarke has resumed full training following a knee injury, but is not yet fully match-fit.

Phillip Cocu's 17th-placed Rams have only taken six points out of a possible 33 away from home so far this season.

Match facts

  • Wigan have picked up just one point and scored just one goal in their last six league matches against Derby (D1 L5).
  • Derby have won their last four away league matches against Wigan, keeping a clean sheet in their last three victories.
  • Wigan are unbeaten in their last six home league games on Boxing Day (W3 D3), since a 1-2 defeat to Derby County in 2004.
  • Derby County are looking to avoid losing consecutive league games on Boxing Day for the first time since 2009.
  • Wigan are without a win in their last five home matches in league competition (D2 L3), since a 1-0 victory vs Nottingham Forest in October.
  • Derby are winless in 10 away league matches (D3 L7), losing the last six in a row. The Rams haven't lost seven in a row on the road since October 2007.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom23148146242250
2Leeds23145436152147
3Sheff Wed23116634201439
4Fulham23115735251038
5Preston2311573527838
6Brentford23114834181637
7Swansea2310763027337
8Blackburn2310583028235
9Bristol City239863433135
10Nottm Forest229762823534
11Hull239683731633
12Cardiff238963432233
13Millwall238962930-133
14QPR239593744-732
15Birmingham2384112434-1028
16Reading2275102827126
17Derby236892131-1026
18Charlton2367103032-225
19Huddersfield2367102635-925
20Middlesbrough235992132-1124
21Luton2362152847-1920
22Barnsley2347123146-1519
23Wigan2347122035-1519
24Stoke2353152537-1218
