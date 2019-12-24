Wigan Athletic v Derby County

Paul Cook's Wigan side have not won since October but have drawn their past three matches

Wigan boss Paul Cook has no fresh injury concerns following Monday's 0-0 draw with Blackburn Rovers which lifted them off the bottom of the table.

Centre-back Charlie Mulgrew will be assessed after missing the past three matches with a calf injury.

Derby will be without left-back Scott Malone, who is suspended after being sent off in the 3-0 defeat at Reading.

Fellow defender Matt Clarke has resumed full training following a knee injury, but is not yet fully match-fit.

Phillip Cocu's 17th-placed Rams have only taken six points out of a possible 33 away from home so far this season.

Match facts