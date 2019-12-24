Cardiff City v Millwall
-
- From the section Championship
Cardiff will be without midfielder Joe Ralls (hand), while Junior Hoilett (hamstring) and Joe Bennett (Achilles) are injury doubts.
Bluebirds captain Sean Morrison remains suspended, but winger Gavin Whyte could start in place of Josh Murphy.
Millwall hope to have defenders Alex Pearce and Murray Wallace back after missing Saturday's defeat with illness.
Ben Thompson (ankle) is doubtful but Aiden O'Brien may start after scoring off the bench against Barnsley.
Match facts
- The last four league meetings between Cardiff and Millwall have all been drawn.
- There has been just one goal scored in the last four league meetings between Cardiff and Millwall at the Cardiff City Stadium, a Rudy Gestede winner in a 1-0 win for Cardiff in December 2012.
- Cardiff have won on Boxing Day in just two of their last 19 league matches played on that day (W2 D9 L8).
- This is Millwall's first away league match on Boxing Day since losing 6-1 at Norwich City in 2014.
- Cardiff have only lost one of their last 11 home league games (W7 D3 L1), losing to Bristol City in November.
- Millwall's Matt Smith has had a hand in eight goals in 20 league appearances this season (5 goals, 3 assists), one more than he registered with QPR last term in 35 games (6 goals, 1 assist).