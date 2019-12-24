Championship
Cardiff15:00Millwall
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Millwall

Neil Harris
Cardiff manager Neil Harris stepped down as Millwall boss in October, after more than four years in charge
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Thursday

Cardiff will be without midfielder Joe Ralls (hand), while Junior Hoilett (hamstring) and Joe Bennett (Achilles) are injury doubts.

Bluebirds captain Sean Morrison remains suspended, but winger Gavin Whyte could start in place of Josh Murphy.

Millwall hope to have defenders Alex Pearce and Murray Wallace back after missing Saturday's defeat with illness.

Ben Thompson (ankle) is doubtful but Aiden O'Brien may start after scoring off the bench against Barnsley.

Match facts

  • The last four league meetings between Cardiff and Millwall have all been drawn.
  • There has been just one goal scored in the last four league meetings between Cardiff and Millwall at the Cardiff City Stadium, a Rudy Gestede winner in a 1-0 win for Cardiff in December 2012.
  • Cardiff have won on Boxing Day in just two of their last 19 league matches played on that day (W2 D9 L8).
  • This is Millwall's first away league match on Boxing Day since losing 6-1 at Norwich City in 2014.
  • Cardiff have only lost one of their last 11 home league games (W7 D3 L1), losing to Bristol City in November.
  • Millwall's Matt Smith has had a hand in eight goals in 20 league appearances this season (5 goals, 3 assists), one more than he registered with QPR last term in 35 games (6 goals, 1 assist).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom23148146242250
2Leeds23145436152147
3Sheff Wed23116634201439
4Fulham23115735251038
5Preston2311573527838
6Brentford23114834181637
7Swansea2310763027337
8Blackburn2310583028235
9Bristol City239863433135
10Nottm Forest229762823534
11Hull239683731633
12Cardiff238963432233
13Millwall238962930-133
14QPR239593744-732
15Birmingham2384112434-1028
16Reading2275102827126
17Derby236892131-1026
18Charlton2367103032-225
19Huddersfield2367102635-925
20Middlesbrough235992132-1124
21Luton2362152847-1920
22Barnsley2347123146-1519
23Wigan2347122035-1519
24Stoke2353152537-1218
View full Championship table

Top Stories