Championship
Reading19:30QPR
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Queens Park Rangers

QPR goalkeeper Liam Kelly
QPR goalkeeper Liam Kelly has not played since a 2-0 defeat by Leeds United on 2 November
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Thursday

Reading will assess defender Matt Miazga as they look for back-to-back home victories following their 3-0 success against Derby County.

Miazga missed the game against the Rams with a hamstring injury, while George Puscas and Andy Yiadom remain out.

QPR keeper Liam Kelly is back in training after a thigh injury, but may have to wait for his comeback.

Centre-back Yoann Barbet is absent with a calf problem, while Charlie Owens is still recovering from knee surgery.

Match facts

  • Reading have won only two of their last 15 league games against QPR (W2 D7 L6).
  • There have been just eight goals scored in the last nine league meetings with Reading and QPR at the Madejski Stadium, with neither side scoring more than once in any of those games.
  • Reading have lost three of their last four league games on Boxing Day, including the last two in a row. They have never lost three consecutive matches on December 26th.
  • QPR are winless in their last 19 away league games played on Boxing Day (D6 L13) since winning 1-0 at Plymouth Argyle back in 1967.
  • There's been 81 goals scored in QPR's 23 league games this season (37 for, 44 ag) - more than any other Championship team.
  • Reading have averaged 1.64 points per game under Mark Bowen (W5 D3 L3), more than they did under José Manuel Gomes this term (0.73 - W2 D2 L7).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom23148146242250
2Leeds23145436152147
3Sheff Wed23116634201439
4Fulham23115735251038
5Preston2311573527838
6Brentford23114834181637
7Swansea2310763027337
8Blackburn2310583028235
9Bristol City239863433135
10Nottm Forest229762823534
11Hull239683731633
12Cardiff238963432233
13Millwall238962930-133
14QPR239593744-732
15Birmingham2384112434-1028
16Reading2275102827126
17Derby236892131-1026
18Charlton2367103032-225
19Huddersfield2367102635-925
20Middlesbrough235992132-1124
21Luton2362152847-1920
22Barnsley2347123146-1519
23Wigan2347122035-1519
24Stoke2353152537-1218
View full Championship table

