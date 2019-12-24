Reading v Queens Park Rangers

QPR goalkeeper Liam Kelly has not played since a 2-0 defeat by Leeds United on 2 November

Reading will assess defender Matt Miazga as they look for back-to-back home victories following their 3-0 success against Derby County.

Miazga missed the game against the Rams with a hamstring injury, while George Puscas and Andy Yiadom remain out.

QPR keeper Liam Kelly is back in training after a thigh injury, but may have to wait for his comeback.

Centre-back Yoann Barbet is absent with a calf problem, while Charlie Owens is still recovering from knee surgery.

