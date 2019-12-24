Reading v Queens Park Rangers
Reading will assess defender Matt Miazga as they look for back-to-back home victories following their 3-0 success against Derby County.
Miazga missed the game against the Rams with a hamstring injury, while George Puscas and Andy Yiadom remain out.
QPR keeper Liam Kelly is back in training after a thigh injury, but may have to wait for his comeback.
Centre-back Yoann Barbet is absent with a calf problem, while Charlie Owens is still recovering from knee surgery.
Match facts
- Reading have won only two of their last 15 league games against QPR (W2 D7 L6).
- There have been just eight goals scored in the last nine league meetings with Reading and QPR at the Madejski Stadium, with neither side scoring more than once in any of those games.
- Reading have lost three of their last four league games on Boxing Day, including the last two in a row. They have never lost three consecutive matches on December 26th.
- QPR are winless in their last 19 away league games played on Boxing Day (D6 L13) since winning 1-0 at Plymouth Argyle back in 1967.
- There's been 81 goals scored in QPR's 23 league games this season (37 for, 44 ag) - more than any other Championship team.
- Reading have averaged 1.64 points per game under Mark Bowen (W5 D3 L3), more than they did under José Manuel Gomes this term (0.73 - W2 D2 L7).