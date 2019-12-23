Leeds United v Preston North End
Leeds United will be without star winger Pablo Hernandez for a month as he recovers from a hamstring injury.
Barry Douglas is out through illness but the Whites are bolstered by the return of Tyler Roberts and Jamie Shackleton to fitness.
Joe Rafferty and Darnell Fisher remain suspended for Preston North End's trip to West Yorkshire.
Club captain Tom Clarke made his first start since August against Cardiff on Saturday and could retain his place.
Match facts
- Since losing 6-4 in September 2010, Leeds have lost none of their last four home league games against Preston, keeping a clean sheet in each match (W3 D1).
- Preston have won just one of their last 10 league games against Leeds (D3 L6), a 3-1 win in April 2018.
- Leeds have won their last three league matches on Boxing Day, including a 4-1 away win at Preston in 2016.
- Preston have only lost two of their last 13 away league matches played on Boxing Day (W4 D7 L2), although those defeats have come in the last four such outings.
- Leeds' Patrick Bamford has netted six goals in his last eight league games, after failing to score in each of his previous 10 in the competition.
- After losing four consecutive games without scoring, Preston have picked up seven points from their last nine (W2 D1).