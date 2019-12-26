League One
Peterborough15:00Doncaster
Venue: Weston Homes Stadium

Peterborough United v Doncaster Rovers

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wycombe21127230151543
2Peterborough21106543251836
3Ipswich20106429161336
4Bristol Rovers2010552925435
5Coventry2181032623334
6Oxford Utd2096538201833
7Blackpool218943024633
8Rotherham2195734231132
9Fleetwood199463326731
10Portsmouth208753024631
11Shrewsbury208751920-131
12Gillingham217772623328
13Sunderland197662521427
14Burton207672423127
15Doncaster186752721625
16Lincoln City2073102123-224
17Accrington215883031-123
18Rochdale2164112336-1322
19Wimbledon2155112532-720
20Tranmere2055102334-1120
21MK Dons2152141833-1517
22Southend2214172462-387
23Bolton184591441-275
View full League One table

Top Stories