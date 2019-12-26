League Two
Exeter15:00Newport
Venue: St James Park

Exeter City v Newport County

Exeter City are expected to be without Dean Moxey for the arrival of Newport County to St James' Park.

Moxey was taken off early on against Walsall last weekend, and his replacement Tom Parkes is available to start in his place on Thursday.

An injury hit County are without an league win since October and will be hoping to bounce back after losing to then-bottom of the league Morecambe.

The sides met in the league at Rodney Parade back in September and drew 1-1.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon22134539241543
2Exeter2211743125640
3Crewe21115538241438
4Cheltenham2199333171636
5Bradford2110652819936
6Forest Green2210662618836
7Northampton2210573223935
8Colchester2197529191034
9Plymouth209563022832
10Port Vale227962627-130
11Cambridge227782723428
12Scunthorpe227783028228
13Newport207761918128
14Salford226882431-726
15Leyton Orient226793037-725
16Walsall2266101930-1124
17Mansfield225892831-323
18Crawley225892633-723
19Oldham215882230-823
20Grimsby205692026-621
21Carlisle2256112035-1521
22Macclesfield205961922-318
23Morecambe2246121940-2118
24Stevenage2121091427-1316
View full League Two table

