Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian
-
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|18
|16
|1
|1
|52
|10
|42
|49
|2
|Rangers
|17
|14
|2
|1
|50
|10
|40
|44
|3
|Motherwell
|19
|11
|1
|7
|30
|24
|6
|34
|4
|Aberdeen
|19
|9
|5
|5
|27
|24
|3
|32
|5
|Kilmarnock
|19
|6
|5
|8
|17
|22
|-5
|23
|6
|Livingston
|19
|5
|7
|7
|27
|27
|0
|22
|7
|Hibernian
|19
|5
|7
|7
|27
|34
|-7
|22
|8
|Ross County
|18
|5
|5
|8
|20
|39
|-19
|20
|9
|St Mirren
|19
|4
|4
|11
|15
|27
|-12
|16
|10
|St Johnstone
|17
|3
|7
|7
|14
|33
|-19
|16
|11
|Hamilton
|19
|3
|6
|10
|18
|32
|-14
|15
|12
|Hearts
|19
|2
|6
|11
|17
|32
|-15
|12
