Leicester City v Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are unbeaten in 34 Premier League games

TEAM NEWS

Leicester will assess winger Harvey Barnes, who suffered an ankle problem against Manchester City.

Midfielder Matty James, who has not featured since January because of an Achilles injury, is back in training but not yet available.

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is ruled out after damaging ankle ligaments at the Fifa Club World Cup.

Fabinho, Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip all remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: What a few days it has been for Liverpool. The newly-crowned club world champions also strengthened their grip on the title race without even playing last weekend following Leicester's defeat to Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp's side also have a game in hand to go with their double-digit lead at the top of the table. Nonetheless, they could hardly have a tougher game to come back to than this one. Second-placed Leicester are unbeaten at home all season and it took a last-minute penalty from James Milner for Liverpool to beat them 2-1 at Anfield in October.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers: "We have a fantastic resilience and we've shown that in a number of months, but when you lose a game it's always difficult.

"That will happen, it's a case of reflecting on it. We always believe in the process but when there's a bump in the road we never get too down about it.

"We're thinking about bringing a performance to the game which can get us three points."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "We went there to Qatar to achieve something special, we did that, it felt brilliant. Went home, had a proper sleep and now we prepare for Leicester.

"Leicester have the European quality but don't play [in European competition] this season.

"[Ben] Chillwell for three or four years a fantastic player. [Jonny] Evans, experienced centre-back, [Kasper] Schmeichel, [Caglar] Soyuncu, top. Highest quality with all their desire. Super footballers. Wingers, quick, creative - and [Jamie] Vardy."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester gave Liverpool a good game Anfield earlier in the season, before losing late on, as well as holding them earlier this year before Brendan Rodgers took charge.

But this Reds team is a different animal, which is why I am tipping them to go to King Power Stadium and win to extend their lead at the top of the table even further.

If I am right, that would all but end Leicester's title hopes but they would obviously still be well placed to finish in the top four.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter and Sheffield Wednesday fan Richard Hawley

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have lost four of their last five Premier League meetings with Liverpool, drawing the other, with their most recent victory a 3-1 win in February 2017.

Liverpool could win three consecutive top-flight away matches versus Leicester for the first time.

Leicester City

Leicester are unbeaten in 11 home matches in all competitions (W8, D3) since a 1-0 loss to Newcastle in April.

Against Manchester City, the Foxes conceded three goals in a Premier League game for the first time since February.

Before that defeat, Leicester had won all nine league fixtures in which they scored first this season.

Leicester haven't lost back-to-back league games since their final three matches under Claude Puel in February.

Jamie Vardy has scored 29 Premier League goals in 2019.

Vardy has scored five goals in his last three home games against the Reds, while his total of seven Premier League goals against Liverpool is bettered only by Andrew Cole and Thierry Henry, who netted 11 and eight respectively.

Liverpool