Bournemouth v Arsenal

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal reign starts with the Gunners in the bottom half of the Premier League table

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth's Diego Rico is banned and fellow defender Nathan Ake is not ready to return after a hamstring injury.

A couple of the Cherries' injury-hit squad could return but manager Eddie Howe says he is "not expecting huge changes to the team".

Arsenal's Calum Chambers is suspended but Hector Bellerin and Dani Ceballos might return after thigh injuries.

Mesut Ozil is fit after an ankle injury and could feature despite being dropped from last week's squad.

Former interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg said Ozil would not have played at Everton even if he had been fit, a decision taken because of the German's frustrated reaction to being substituted against Manchester City.

But new boss Mikel Arteta says Ozil is still "a massive player for this football club", adding "you're not going to be judged on what you done in the past, positive or negative".

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: Mikel Arteta never finished outside the top four as a player with Arsenal, but he takes charge of his first game as their boss with the Gunners having spent Christmas in the bottom half of the table for the first time since 1983.

Fittingly at this time of year, he's offering goodwill to all, with Mesut Ozil given a clean slate after his recent run-in with Freddie Ljungberg.

This game sees two of the three youngest bosses in the Premier League going up against each other, although Eddie Howe might be feeling like he's aged a lot lately, with Bournemouth having lost six of their last seven games, including all of the last three at home.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "Every game is difficult at this level. It doesn't matter if they have a new manager or not, our time is best spent on bettering ourselves after Saturday's game. We need to find that attacking spark on Boxing Day.

"I think we have the players who can hurt any team in the division when we play well."

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta: "The priority is what we are going to transmit on the team, is a reflection of the demands we are going to put on them every day in training.

"That's commitment, accountability, aggression and passion to play this sport and to represent this football club. This is the basic I am going to demand from them, and from there we can start to build things."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Although we have seen Eddie Howe's side recover from bad runs like this one in the past, they have got a lot of injuries to contend with at the moment and the busy festive period is going to be especially tough on them.

New Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta clearly has a big job on his hands and it is not just his defence that needs sorting out because the goals have dried up too.

Even so, I would expect the 'new manager bounce' to have an effect here.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won four out of their last five Premier League meetings with Bournemouth, including winning 1-0 in October.

The Gunners have never failed to score against the Cherries.

Bournemouth have won just one of their 10 meetings in all competitions with Arsenal (D1, L8), coming from behind to win 2-1 at home in January 2018.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have lost six of their last seven Premier League games.

The Cherries could lose four successive league home matches for the first time since 2011 when they were in the third tier.

They have not had a shot on target in either of their last two home games, and could fail to score in three successive league home fixtures for the first time since a club record run of four matches from March to April 2005 in the third tier.

They scored 13 goals in their opening seven league games this season, but have netted just six times in their subsequent 11 fixtures.

Bournemouth are winless in all four of their Premier League Boxing Day games (D2, L2), with each of these matches coming against London sides.

Callum Wilson has not scored in any of his last 10 Premier League appearances, a run that started in a 1-0 defeat at Arsenal on 6 October.

Arsenal