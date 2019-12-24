Chelsea v Southampton

Head coach Frank Lampard has vowed to keep giving Chelsea's younger players opportunities

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta will be assessed after coming off with a hamstring strain against Tottenham on Sunday.

Head coach Frank Lampard says the rest of his squad have "a couple of bumps and bruises" that will also be monitored ahead of the Boxing Day game.

Southampton are monitoring Moussa Djenepo's hamstring injury, while Kevin Danso will be assessed after illness.

Yan Valery will not play again this year because of a viral infection.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Southampton's win at Villa Park on Saturday took them out of the bottom three and was their first away league win in three months. This is the club's third season in a row battling relegation - and whilst it's a battle I think they'll win, it does suggest that something needs to change at St Mary's - and not the manager.

Chelsea were always likely to suffer ups and downs with so much responsibility being given to players with so little top-flight experience - and that's been true over the last four weeks.

Having lost to West Ham, Everton and Bournemouth, they were absolutely terrific at Spurs. Frank Lampard has done better than anyone could have hoped with his kids - now they are able to sign players again, he must tread a careful path in the January transfer market.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard on his squad's younger players: "If we're not patient and we don't stick with the players then you might be in a situation where we have been before, where top world-class players have been at Chelsea when they were 20 or 21, but the managers maybe didn't stick with them so much then.

"I'm in a position where I'm going to stick with them."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea's problem this season has been consistency and Southampton will make things difficult for them but, after beating Spurs, I don't think they will follow that up by dropping points here.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won eight of the last nine meetings between the teams, but were held to a goalless draw in the corresponding fixture last season.

The Blues won 4-1 at St Mary's earlier this season, scoring three times in the first half.

Chelsea and Southampton have met four times on Boxing Day, most famously 20 years ago when the Blues became the first Premier League side to name a starting XI with no British players in a 2-1 win at the Dell.

Chelsea

Chelsea have lost four of their last six league games, although they did win at Tottenham on Sunday.

The Blues could lose consecutive Premier League home fixtures for the first time since 2011.

They have not led at half-time in any of their last seven home league matches - they have gone on to win three and draw four of those games.

Chelsea are currently unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League fixtures on Boxing Day (W9, D5), the longest such run without defeat in the Premier League. Their last defeat was back in 2003 against Charlton.

The Blues are on a club Premier League record run of 68 consecutive matches without a red card.

Southampton were the only opponents Frank Lampard netted a Premier League goal against for each of West Ham United, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Southampton