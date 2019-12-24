Aston Villa v Norwich City

Norwich boss Daniel Farke and Villa head coach Dean Smith need their teams to turn around their recent form

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn faces up to three months out with a fractured ankle.

Tyrone Mings and Keinan Davis remain sidelined by hamstring injuries but both could be fit for Villa's game at Watford on Saturday.

Norwich have no reported fresh injuries.

Josip Drmic, who has a thigh problem, and Ben Godfrey and Timm Klose, who both have knee injuries, are long-term absentees.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@stevenwyeth: A potentially decisive game, at a critical stage of the season, which both teams could be forgiven for approaching with trepidation.

Five-match winless runs is the short-term reason they are in the bottom three, yet there may be a shared frustration that the alarming form can be traced back to results that had offered justifiable optimism.

Aston Villa have avoided defeat just three times since a handsome 5-1 victory in the reverse fixture at the start of October.

Meanwhile, Norwich have struggled to replicate their phenomenal performance to beat Manchester City, losing nine of 13 since that win in September.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith: "Every game is a must-win. We were in the bottom three when we went to Norwich earlier in the season and we beat them 5-1.

I'm not saying that it's going to be 5-1 on Boxing Day because they look a very much improved team. They've played well in their last two games and they've got a lot of injured players back."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Like Villa, Norwich have issues at the back, and they also paid the price for failing to take their chances when they were 1-0 up against Wolves last time out.

I think Villa will pose the greater threat, but they cannot afford another slip up at home to a team below them

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Villa won 5-1 at Carrow Road in the reverse fixture in October.

Villa could win both top-flight matches against Norwich in a single season for the third time, after 1980-81 and 2013-14. The Canaries were relegated in both of those campaigns.

Norwich are winless in their last seven top-flight visits to Villa Park (D3, L4) but they did win there in the Championship last season.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have lost their last four league games, and have earned just four points from their last nine league matches (W1, D1, L7).

Villa have lost three of their last four home league games.

They have conceded seven goals in their last two home Premier League matches, as many as they had in their first seven at Villa Park this season.

Villa could equal the club's Premier League record of conceding multiple goals in six successive fixtures, set in 2009 and matched in 2014.

Villa are winless in their last nine Premier League Boxing Day games (D4, L5), scoring just one goal in their last five. Only Newcastle have lost more Premier League games on 26 December than Aston Villa.

Jack Grealish has scored three goals in his last five Premier League matches, as many as he had in his previous 45.

Norwich City