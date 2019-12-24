Sheffield United v Watford

On-loan Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson put in a man-of-the-match display in October's 0-0 draw at Watford

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United welcome back midfielder John Fleck after he was suspended at the weekend.

They have reported no fresh injuries, with manager Chris Wilder admitting he has several selection headaches.

Watford will be without Abdoulaye Doucoure after he received a fifth booking of the season on Sunday.

The Hornets are assessing several others players but remain without Tom Cleverley, Danny Welbeck, Jose Holebas, Sebastian Prodl and Daryl Janmaat.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@vksparks: 'Tis the season to be jolly - and that's certainly the case at Sheffield United, with Chris Wilder even taking a turn as 'Santa' for the assembled media this week!

Mind you, it's no surprise that the festive spirit is brimming over at Bramall Lane - I doubt even the most ardent Blades fans would have put 'fifth in the Premier League on Christmas Day' on their wishlist this year.

It's been more of a Nightmare Before Christmas for Watford supporters this season, but the advent of Nigel Pearson is already yielding results.

If he can lead Watford to back-to-back league wins for the first time since February against a side as in-form as Sheffield United some might even consider it a mini-Christmas miracle!

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: "They've [Watford] got a lot of good players. We're looking at a really difficult task. I thought they were quite unfortunate at Liverpool and got their just rewards for a positive performance against Manchester United."

Watford head coach Nigel Pearson on Sheffield United: "They've got a fantastic work ethic and they play a very expansive brand of football.

"They will cause most teams big problems just because of their commitment in how they play, so we've got to deal with that, but we've also got to make sure that we cause them problems and we've got players in our squad who are very capable ourselves, as we proved going to Liverpool and beating Manchester United."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The quality that Watford have got in their squad was never in doubt, and now Nigel Pearson has got them playing too.

Their luck is maybe starting to turn a bit as well. I can see them going to Bramall Lane, being competitive, and leaving with the points.

Prediction: 0-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford are unbeaten in the last four meetings (W3, D1).

The Blades are without a goal in 383 minutes against Watford, last scoring in a 2-0 home Championship win in August 2009.

Sheffield United have lost just one of their last five home league games against Watford (W3, D1).

Sheffield United

Sheffield United are fifth in the Premier League table, the highest a promoted side has been on Christmas Day since Ipswich (also fifth) in 2000-01. The Suffolk side also ended that season in fifth place.

Chris Wilder's side are are on a three-match Premier League winning run for the first time since August 1993.

The Blades have lost just one of their past 11 league games (W5, D5).

Since the start of last season, no side in the top four tiers of English football has kept more league clean sheets (excluding play-off games) than Sheffield United - their total of 28 is matched only by Leeds United.

They have won their last three Boxing Day games. However, they are winless in three previous Premier League Boxing Day fixtures (D1, L2), failing to score in all of them.

Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Chris Wilder has won 83 matches in the top four tiers of English league football - 11 more than any other English manager.

Watford