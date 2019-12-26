National League
Stockport15:00Halifax
Venue: Edgeley Park

Stockport County v FC Halifax Town

Match details to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow24152746271947
2Yeovil26136744311345
3Bromley26128645341144
4Woking2511863731641
5Solihull Moors24124837251240
6Boreham Wood2611783829940
7Harrogate2611783936340
8Halifax2511593434038
9Stockport26115103641-538
10Barnet2510784034637
11Notts County2599740301036
12Eastleigh259973334-136
13Hartlepool259883834435
14Torquay26104124346-334
15Dover249693033-333
16Maidenhead United2694133339-631
17Sutton United2679102932-330
18Dag & Red2686123034-430
19Aldershot2686122837-930
20Fylde2578103140-929
21Wrexham2668123138-726
22Chesterfield2668123647-1126
23Chorley26412102444-2024
24Ebbsfleet2558123648-1223
View full National League table

Top Stories