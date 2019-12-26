Notts County v Maidenhead United
-
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barrow
|24
|15
|2
|7
|46
|27
|19
|47
|2
|Yeovil
|26
|13
|6
|7
|44
|31
|13
|45
|3
|Bromley
|26
|12
|8
|6
|45
|34
|11
|44
|4
|Woking
|25
|11
|8
|6
|37
|31
|6
|41
|5
|Solihull Moors
|24
|12
|4
|8
|37
|25
|12
|40
|6
|Boreham Wood
|26
|11
|7
|8
|38
|29
|9
|40
|7
|Harrogate
|26
|11
|7
|8
|39
|36
|3
|40
|8
|Halifax
|25
|11
|5
|9
|34
|34
|0
|38
|9
|Stockport
|26
|11
|5
|10
|36
|41
|-5
|38
|10
|Barnet
|25
|10
|7
|8
|40
|34
|6
|37
|11
|Notts County
|25
|9
|9
|7
|40
|30
|10
|36
|12
|Eastleigh
|25
|9
|9
|7
|33
|34
|-1
|36
|13
|Hartlepool
|25
|9
|8
|8
|38
|34
|4
|35
|14
|Torquay
|26
|10
|4
|12
|43
|46
|-3
|34
|15
|Dover
|24
|9
|6
|9
|30
|33
|-3
|33
|16
|Maidenhead United
|26
|9
|4
|13
|33
|39
|-6
|31
|17
|Sutton United
|26
|7
|9
|10
|29
|32
|-3
|30
|18
|Dag & Red
|26
|8
|6
|12
|30
|34
|-4
|30
|19
|Aldershot
|26
|8
|6
|12
|28
|37
|-9
|30
|20
|Fylde
|25
|7
|8
|10
|31
|40
|-9
|29
|21
|Wrexham
|26
|6
|8
|12
|31
|38
|-7
|26
|22
|Chesterfield
|26
|6
|8
|12
|36
|47
|-11
|26
|23
|Chorley
|26
|4
|12
|10
|24
|44
|-20
|24
|24
|Ebbsfleet
|25
|5
|8
|12
|36
|48
|-12
|23