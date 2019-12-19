English football's moment of the decade: Your favourites

Media playback is not supported on this device 5,000-1 or 'Aguerooo' - MOTDx pick their moment of the decade

The end of the 2010s is almost here, and what a decade it has been in British football.

From Leicester City winning the Premier League, to Celtic and Manchester City celebrating trebles, to Chelsea and Liverpool lifting the Champions League, unforgettable memories have been made.

To get you in the mood for the start of the 2020s, BBC Sport asked you to recall your standout moments.

Cue a trip down memory lane...

Sergio Aguero's dramatic title-winning goal for Manchester City in 2012 featured prominently in your contributions - though not always for the obvious reason - as did Leicester's title heroics, Celtic's dominance in Scotland and various adventures in the Champions League.

Cameron Powell: "That Aguerooooo moment. Me and Dad sitting in our living room, all hope lost, then that beautiful man Sergio kicked our club into revolution. We were jumping up and down overly screaming 'YESSS'. We had a Labrador at this time and we were shouting so loud he tried to bite my dad."

Helen Battersby: "As a Manchester City fan the Aguerooooo moment has to be my top. It went from one emotion to another and happiness all in the space of a few minutes."

Dave Wood: "12 May 2012 - the day Aguero literally broke my heart. Being a Manchester United fan I thought we had won the league then that happened and it was all gone! Within 20 minutes of Aguero scoring, I was in agony and could barely breathe. Two days later I was in hospital suffering from heart failure. To this day I always change the channel when I hear Martin Tyler's commentary."

Rufas Hunja: "Leicester winning the EPL was unbelievable! Aguero's goal against QPR was like a scene from a movie. Liverpool defied logic to knock out Barcelona in what a majority of football fans thought was an impossible attempt!"

Francesca Gunn: "What to choose? Manchester United's comeback against City, from 2-0 down to win 3-2, or coming back from 2-0 down in the first leg and beating Paris St-Germain at the last second with a penalty."

Ryan Brown: "The 2012 Scottish Cup final - Hearts beating Hibs 5-1! Best day of my life!"

Fulham beat Juventus and Wolfsburg on their way to the 2012 Europa League final

Not many Leicester City fans would have predicted what was to happen to their club this decade, but there have been plenty of other remarkable rises that will long be remembered.

Geoff Pruce: "Fulham reaching the Europa League final right at the start of the decade. A record 19 matches played, qualifiers needed, drawn into the top seeded group, next up the holders Shakhtar Donetsk, then favourites Juventus (which featured a 4-1 win at Craven Cottage), German champions Wolfsburg, hosts of the final Hamburg, and then coming to within four minutes of a penalty shootout against an Atletico Madrid side that featured David de Gea, Diego Forlan and Sergio Aguero, to name but three."

Nicholas Armitt: "It is hard to say which but for me it was all of last season for us at Wolves - finishing seventh and going to Europe. The results we secured were amazing. And the specific point for me was watching us dominate Manchester United. Such an emotional game. For so long we have been in the dark. In the shadows. Watching others enjoy the light. We had sunk so low... then we got Nuno and a kid from Porto called Ruben Neves. Now we are getting closer to being back where so many of us desperately want to be, with very few of us old enough to remember even the '80s, let alone the likes of Billy Wright. Simply put: we are Wolverhampton and we are on our way back."

Alexandra Day: "The best moment of the decade I saw live was definitely watching AFC Bournemouth getting promoted to the Premier League. Eight years after almost not existing, to be promoted to the Premier League (and still be here) is an indescribable feeling and still feels a bit surreal. That moment will never be forgotten by any who witnessed it. It united a town, it defied all odds, it was... unbelievable!"

Media playback is not supported on this device Lineker presents MOTD in pants

It wasn't just the elite moments that stood out in people's minds, though. Some preferred to remember the lighter side of the game over the past 10 years.

Jack Lowe: "The funniest moment has to be Louis van Gaal's touchline dive in the 2015-16 season. Best moment I saw live was a recent one - Vincent Kompany's long shot against Leicester to win the league. City played terribly all game, then you're thinking 'don't shoot' and he rifled it into the top corner (BTW I'm not a Man City fan)."

Neil Watson: "My moment of the decade is Leicester winning the Premier League. Funniest moment is Gary Lineker presenting Match of the Day in his pants."

Shivam Manghnani: "The funniest moment I've seen over the last 10 years has to be Youssouf Mulumbu's red card v West Ham. He drop-kicked the ball straight at Gary O'Neill. I remember Cesc Fabregas doing something similar against West Brom as well."

And it's not just about the top of the game either, with plenty of memorable moments from football's lower leagues also shared.

Cormac Padley: "Best thing in football I have seen this decade, and will always remember, was Bolton v Birmingham City 3/5/14. What a game that was. Blues 2-0 down in 70th minute and then the big 6ft 7in Serb Zigic popped up with his head to bring it to 2-1, then with seconds left on the clock a wee Scotsman by the name of Caddis - smallest man on the pitch - rose the highest to head the ball into the Bolton net, levelling the score and sending 4,500 Blues fans into sheer ecstasy knowing that goal was the goal that kept Birmingham into the Championship. Blues love leaving things to the last minute."

Callum Christie: "Moment of the decade for me was Pompey winning the League Two title on the final day in 2016. The last game as a fan-owned club. Everything we achieved to keep ourselves alive personified in one game. Great achievement given everything we'd been through."

Bradford City produced one of the biggest FA Cup shocks when they beat Chelsea 4-2 in 2015

Stuart Tillotsen: "Chelsea v Bradford City, FA Cup 2015. Travelling to London just to support our team. Premier League clubs don't do well against City but on that day we didn't expect a result of 2-4. Watching City since 1967 this was a result they actually deserved. A result never to be forgotten."

Amanda Brewerton: "In April 2015, Barnet needed to equal the result of Bristol Rovers to win the Conference for the third time. Being Barnet fans but living in Yorkshire we were nervous about making the 300-mile round trip for the final match of the season. It was a late kick-off and imagine the journey home if we drew or lost! One of the best football matches of my life! Bristol Rovers thrashed Alfreton 7-0. The final whistle saw 5,000 fans celebrate with their team and we were back in the Football League. The journey back to Yorkshire went by in a flash and with jubilant singing all the way."

The's an overwhelming sense of pride in many of your memories - as these final two entries demonstrate:

Alex Skulnick: The thing I will remember most about the past 10 years is how far women's football has come. From empty stadiums to selling out Wembley, and from low viewing figures to prime-time entertainment. The standard has improved dramatically and so has the coaching and refereeing. Hopefully over the next decade, with powerful, fearless leaders such as Megan Rapinoe at the helm, it can continue to push forward, challenge stereotypes and gain an equal footing with the men's game.

Griff Fowler: Wales' performance at Euro 2016. First time ever seeing Wales at a major tournament, and to do so well was a special time that'll be with me forever. And who could forget that Hal Robson-Kanu goal v Belgium. Brilliant!

If the next decade is anywhere near as good as this one, we are in for a treat. Bring it on!