Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove: 'I still have a lot to prove' but speculation is 'a compliment'

Sam Cosgrove says he still has "a lot to prove" with Aberdeen despite scoring 40 goals for the Scottish Premiership club in the last 14 months.

The 23-year-old is on track to eclipse last season's tally, having found the net 19 times already this campaign.

And the English striker believes he can do better still.

"There is so much more to come from me," Cosgrove said. "I still look back at some games that I have played and some of the chances that I missed."

It has not stopped media speculation that clubs in his homeland might be considering a transfer bid during the January transfer window.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said earlier this week there had been "no offers and no approaches" for Cosgrove, who is under contract at Pittodrie until summer 2022.

But the striker himself believes newspaper talk is "a compliment towards me and it shows me that I am doing well".

"But it is not down to me at the end of the day," he said. "I just turn up and play football and do as well as I can. I can't control what happens and that is for other people higher up in the club to sort out."

Cosgrove had scored just once in 12 games for Carlisle United when Aberdeen paid a nominal fee for his services in January 2018 and it has proven a shrewd piece of business by manager Derek McInnes.

"I think I still had a lot to prove - and I still have a lot to prove now," the striker said. "I came up a couple of seasons ago and didn't have the best of starts, but the second half of last season was a successful period for me and I know there were a few people that doubted me and said it was going to be maybe a bit of a one-off.

"But I just wanted to prove those people wrong and show I have got the quality and I can sustain the form and the goal scoring. I could still have had another half a dozen or 10 goals on top of my tally now, which is the way that I look at it - I don't look backwards, I look forwards."

"I think Aberdeen has been a great club for me. The manager, the coaching staff, they have been invaluable to me, the advice they have given, the work they have done with me and I think that can only continue the longer I stay here.

"So I would definitely say that, the longer I am at Aberdeen, the more I will develop and become a better player."