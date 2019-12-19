Jack Rodwell training with Sheffield United after leaving Blackburn in summer

Rodwell has been capped three times by England

Former Everton and Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell is training with Sheffield United.

The 28-year-old, who has three England caps, is a free agent after leaving Blackburn Rovers in the summer and was linked with a move to Roma in October.

"He is obviously a very talented player who should be playing in the Premier League regularly, but for one reason or another isn't," said boss Chris Wilder.

"Jack is looking at us and we are looking at Jack."

Rodwell's move to Blackburn came after the cancellation of his £43,000-a-week contract by Sunderland following their relegation to League One in June 2018.

He had joined Sunderland for £10m in August 2014 from Manchester City.

"It's not a trial. Jack is in for a few days. We know about Jack. He's without a club at the moment," added Wilder.

"He is obviously a talent because of the teams he's played for and he's looking for a home and it's something that might develop along the way."