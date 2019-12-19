Cymru Premier & non-league round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 20 December

Aberystwyth Town v Barry Town United; 19:45 GMT: Barry won 3-1 at Jenner Park earlier in the season but Gavin Chesterfield's side have won only one of there last six games and are fifth in the table. Ninth placed Aberystwyth ended a run of three consecutive defeats with a 2-1 victory at Cardiff Met last Saturday.

Connah's Quay Nomads v Bala Town; 19:45 GMT: Nomads slipped down to third after Bala's 4-0 midweek win over Penybont and they are a point behind the Lakesiders, who are themselves three points behind leaders New Saints. Mike Wilde's goal secured victory for Nomads at Maes Tegid in August.

The New Saints v Cardiff Met; 20:00 GMT: Keston Davies' injury time goal rescued a point for Saints at Cyncoed in September after Eliott Evans had given The Archers an early lead. Met have lost their last three league games and are eighth, six points outside the top six while Saints are unbeaten in eight games and won their last four games.

Saturday, 21 December

Airbus UK Broughton v Cefn Druids; 14:30 GMT: Airbus have lost their last six consecutive games and are in the bottom two while Cefn Druids remain sixth with a 2-0 success over Connah's Quay - their third straight win. Alec Mudimu, who scored in Druids 3-1 win over Airbus in August, has left the club to join Moldovan champions Sheriff Tiraspol.

Carmarthen Town v Caernarfon Town; 14:30 GMT: Carmarthen remain bottom of the table and have lost their last three games while Caernarfon have won four of their last five. Goals from Leo Smith and Darren Thomas gave Caernarfon a 2-0 win at The Oval in October's reverse fixture.

Penybont v Newtown; 14:30 GMT: Penybont are just outside the bottom two on goal difference despite their midweek defeat at Bala while Newtown are three points behind sixth placed Cefn Druids. August's reverse fixture ended 1-1.

BetVictor Southern Premier South

Saturday, 21 December

Wimborne Town v Merthyr Town; 15:00 GMT