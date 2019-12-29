Cymru Premier & non-league round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Monday, 30 December

Aberystwyth Town v Newtown; 19:45 GMT: Newtown remained seventh after the goalless Boxing Day draw against Aberystwyth but Chris Hughes' side are now level on points with sixth placed Cefn Druids. Aberystwyth are ninth.

Airbus UK Broughton v Connah's Quay Nomads; 19:45 GMT: Nomads beat 11th placed Airbus UK at Deeside Stadium on Boxing Day to keep up the pressure on leaders New Saints, who they trail by a point.

Bala Town v Caernarfon Town; 19:45 GMT: Bala earned an impressive 2-1 win at The Oval on Boxing Day and Colin Caton's side are third in the table, three points behind New Saints while Caernarfon dropped to fifth after the defeat.

Cardiff Met v Barry Town United; 19:45 GMT: Barry's 1-1 draw at home against Cardiff Met on Boxing Day saw them move up a place to fourthwhile eight placed Cardiff Met are three points outside the top six.

The New Saints v Cefn Druids; 19:45 GMT: Champions New Saints maintained their lead at the top of the CyMru Premier after a 5-0 in at The Rock on Boxing Day. Druids remain in the top six despite that heavy defeat but only remain sixth on goal difference.

Wednesday, 1 January

Penybont v Carmarthen Town; 14:30 GMT: Carmarthen moved off the bottom of the table and above Penybont on goal difference following a 3-2 Boxing Day win at Richmond Park.

BetVictor Southern Premier South

Wednesday, 1 January

Swindon Supermarine v Merthyr Town; 15:00 GMT