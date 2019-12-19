Angus MacDonald: Hull City defender gets cancer all-clear

Angus MacDonald joined Hull City from Barnsley in January 2018

Hull City defender Angus MacDonald has been given the all-clear after being treated for the early stages of bowel cancer.

The 27-year-old was diagnosed with the condition in August and has now completed successful treatment.

"It's been a long couple of months but it's a great time for me now," MacDonald said.

"There were some dark stages but my friends, family, partner and everyone at the club helped me through it."

He added: "I'm going to enjoy Christmas and then hopefully get back to working with the physios in the New Year.

"It'll be nice to get back to doing what I love, you miss being around your team-mates."

The club said in a statement that "Angus has shown tremendous courage and strength of character during the most challenging of periods".

The Tigers added they were "looking forward to seeing Angus back in and around the club".

MacDonald missed almost all of last season after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in November 2018.

The centre-half, who started his career with Reading and joined Hull from Barnsley in January 2018, previously suffered from a blood clot on the lung at the age of 15, but made a full recovery.