Kilmarnock: Interim boss Alex Dyer 'not on trial' at Rugby Park

Dyer will oversee matches against Motherwell, Rangers and St Mirren before the year is out

Alex Dyer will take charge of Kilmarnock until the winter break, but is not "on trial" for the role permanently, according to head of football operations James Fowler.

Dyer says he will not apply for the job but if the board offer it to him he would have a decision to make.

Fowler insists no candidates have been identified to succeed Angelo Alessio, who was sacked on Tuesday.

The Italian's exit was put down to a variety of factors, not just results.

Alessio was recruited in the summer after Steve Clarke left to become Scotland head coach but the former Juventus coach lasted just 22 games.

Dyer, 54, joined the Ayrshire club in 2017 as Clarke's assistant and is also part of his backroom team with the national side.

More to follow.