Glenavon: Lurgan Blues make trio of signings

Davidson made 56 appearances as a teenager for Glentoran

Glenavon have completed three new signings before the opening of the January transfer window.

Former Glentoran and Coleraine winger Dylan Davidson joins the Lurgan Blues from Harland and Wolff Welders until the end of the season.

East Belfast striker Danny Purkis has signed a two-and-a-half year deal and former St Pat's Athletic forward Conan Byrne arrives on an 18 month contract.

Glenavon sit eighth in the Irish Premiership.

Davidson, 20, makes the move back to the top flight having moved to the Welders following a difficult spell at Coleraine.

Striker Byrne spent six campaign with St Pat's Athletic before moving to Shelbourne last season

He joined the Bannsiders from Glentoran in January 2019, having made 56 appearances at the Oval.

Striker Purkis has enjoyed an outstanding season with East Belfast in the NAFL Premier Division with over 40 goals.

Meanwhile Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton will hope League of Ireland stalwart Byrne, 34, can add some experience to his side as they seek to overturn a six point deficit and retain their place in the top six.

"There's no denying that we're conceding too many goals and we're not scoring enough," Hamilton told the club website.

"We have to try and stop both of those problems so we're speaking to attacking and defensive players.

"I want to be a successful manager, I want to challenge for trophies and I don't want to be down in relegation fights. "