Neil Harris: Cardiff City boss disappointed with Sean Morrison ban decision

Sean Morrison received his marching orders late in the game at Elland Road

Cardiff boss Neil Harris has criticised the decision not to reduce the ban on defender Sean Morrison for his red card at Leeds United.

Morrison was given his marching orders by referee Tony Harrington for a foul on Eddie Nketiah in the 3-3 draw.

Cardiff failed to win their appeal, but Harris is incensed the three match suspension remains.

"I am majorly disappointed three people sitting in a room did not see the right to overhaul it," he said.

"But the biggest thing of all, the craziest thing of all, is that they have not reduced the ban from three games. I cannot understand that at all.

"These people are in charge of running our game, I don't see any common sense in that."

Harris insisted the challenge was mis-timed and did not deserve a red also claiming the Leeds United coaching staff had agreed.

"I did go to speak to the referee after the game. You have to wait 30 minutes, I went in between 35 and 40 minutes and the referee had left the stadium already," Harris added.

Cardiff City have lost only once since Neil Harris was appointed manager in November

"So he obviously wasn't too keen to see me."

Morrison will miss Saturday's home game with Preston and the visit of Harris' former team Millwall on Boxing Day and the trip to Queens Park Rangers, on New Year's Day.

Fellow centre back Aden Flint is doubtful for the Preston match, having limped out of Saturday's game at Leeds with a groin injury.

"You don't often come off during the game and get yourself on the pitch the following game. Aden is going to struggle," said the Cardiff manager.

But Harris has experienced defender Sol Bamba "chomping" to make a return after just one substitute's appearance this campaign following recover from an ACL injury last March.

Northern Ireland defender Ciaron Brown is also in contention.

Meanwhile Harris has dismissed reports linking Cardiff with a January move for Almeria winger Gaspar Panadero.

"He is player I have never heard of and the club are not aware of,"Harris said.

"As I am gathering it's gaining plenty of press at the moment, but there's absolutely no foundation to it whatsoever."