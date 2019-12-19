Darren Way: Plymouth Argyle sign former Yeovil Town manager as youth coach

Darren Way won six caps for England at under-16 level

Former Yeovil Town manager Darren Way has joined Plymouth Argyle as a youth team coach.

The 40-year-old, who was born in the city, will focus on the Pilgrims' under-18s side and comes in after long-serving academy boss Kevin Hodges left Home Park last month.

Way was sacked by Yeovil in March after more than three years in charge.

He helped Yeovil win promotion to the Football League in 2003 and played more than 200 games for the Glovers.

Way's playing career was cut short in December 2008 after he was seriously injured in a car accident.

Meanwhile goalkeeper Michael Cooper has signed a new contract until the summer of 2022 with the Pilgrims.

The 20-year-old, who has come up through Argyle's academy system, has played seven times for the club.