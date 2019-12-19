Macclesfield Town docked six points by EFL over financial issues

Macclesfield Town have won only two League two matches since 24 August

Macclesfield Town have been docked six points by the English Football League after pleading guilty to charges over non-payment of wages and failing to fulfil their fixture with Crewe.

The League Two club have failed to pay their players on time on numerous occasions in recent months.

Their players refused to play against Crewe on 7 December citing concerns over their emotional wellbeing.

Macc have had a further four-point deduction suspended.

The club will still have to fulfil the fixture with Crewe, although a new date has yet to be arranged.

Macclesfield are now 22nd in League Two, three points above the relegation zone, and have not won in eight matches.

The club were forced to field a mixture of youth team players and loanees in their FA Cup first-round tie with seventh-tier Kingstonian last month after the first team refused to play having not been paid on time. The league side lost 4-0 at home.

Macc had a winding-up order over unpaid taxes adjourned for a ninth time on Wednesday after payment was made, and news of the points deduction comes as owner Amar Alkadhi continues to try to sell the club.

Supporters have set up a fund to help the club's players, while doubts have been raised over whether fans will be allowed inside the Moss Rose for Saturday's fixture against Plymouth because of an issue with a safety certificate.

They are the second side to be deducted points over financial issues this season after Bolton began the campaign on minus 12 after going into administration - they had a further five-point deduction suspended for 18 months after failing to fulfil fixtures against Brentford last season and Doncaster this term.

Bury - another team from Greater Manchester - were expelled from the EFL in August after a takeover deal fell through.

Analysis

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester sports reporter

The late payment of wages has been a constant theme throughout the year and has hit morale among the playing squad.

This strong punishment is another kick in the teeth as it leaves the club just three points above the relegation zone.

Supporters are growing increasingly keen for a takeover to happen as soon as possible, especially with the January transfer window coming up.