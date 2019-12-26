Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo guided his side to a 2-0 win at Manchester City in October

TEAM NEWS

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has reported no new injury concerns but he could make changes, as his side will have just 45 hours of recovery before playing Liverpool.

Morgan Gibbs-White, Willy Boly and Bruno Jordao remain sidelined.

Manchester City midfielder David Silva and centre-back John Stones are still ruled out with injuries.

Striker Sergio Aguero is again expected to be on the bench following his return from a thigh problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE: The counter-attacking speed of Adama Traore was perfectly deployed at the Etihad in October and Manchester City's defence will not be looking forward to facing him again.

In the last home game at Molineux, Tottenham grabbed a late winner to inflict Wolves' first league defeat since mid-September. Expect the always excellent atmosphere to be turned up another notch for this one as Nuno Espirito Santo looks to make amends.

Sergio Aguero made his first appearance in a month with an 89th minute cameo in City's win over Leicester. City fans will keen to see more of him as Pep Guardiola goes in search of his 100th Premier League win.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo: "We are the team that has less hours [of recovery] in this period - 45 hours between two games and 112 hours between the three games until New Year's Day.

"It's going to be very tough, I think all of the managers are concerned and rightly so. I'm particularly concerned because I've been saying this; the schedule doesn't make sense, it's absurd. For all the teams.

"We have to survive. Let's see what happens. "

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "They're always one of the toughest opponents. Nuno [Espirito Santo] is doing an incredible job.

"They are one of the toughest opponents away - and at home as well - because of the quality they have. They are incredibly well organised with pace up front, an incredibly difficult opponent."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Pep Guardiola's side have looked a lot more like their old selves with their attacking displays against Arsenal and Leicester in the past couple of weeks, scoring three times in both games.

Of course there is still a question mark over City defensively, but they will take the game to Wolves and I think they will win it.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter and Sheffield Wednesday fan Richard Hawley

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves won 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium in October, and can win both league meetings with Manchester City in a top-flight season for the first time since the 1960-61 season.

City have recorded victories in just two of their five previous Premier League games at Molineux, losing twice and drawing 1-1 there last season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves could lose back-to-back league games at Molineux for the first time since defeats to Liverpool and Crystal Palace 12 months ago.

The 2-1 loss to Tottenham was only Wolves' second defeat in their last 17 league home fixtures (W9, D6).

They have claimed 21 points against opposition from the established top six since promotion in 2018 (W5, D6, L6).

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have scored in each of their last 17 Premier League games but have not netted more than twice in any match in that run.

Wolves have lost each of their last 12 top-flight games played on a Friday, while Man City have lost just one of their eight such matches (W4, D3).

Manchester City